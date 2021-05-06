KBF, MUTATI AND TWO OTHERS FORM POLITICAL ALLIANCE

Lusaka Lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube’s Zambia Must Prosper Movement, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) under Felix Mutati and two other political parties have formed a political alliance to contest the August 12, 2021 General Elections.

The other two are the Zambians for Empowerment and Development and the Movement for Change and Equality.

KBF says the alliance is a vehicle to be used to liberate the country from the alleged poor leadership of the Patriotic Front.

The alliance is yet to announce who it will nominate as presidential candidate for the general elections.