KBF, MUTATI AND TWO OTHERS FORM POLITICAL ALLIANCE
Lusaka Lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube’s Zambia Must Prosper Movement, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) under Felix Mutati and two other political parties have formed a political alliance to contest the August 12, 2021 General Elections.
The other two are the Zambians for Empowerment and Development and the Movement for Change and Equality.
KBF says the alliance is a vehicle to be used to liberate the country from the alleged poor leadership of the Patriotic Front.
The alliance is yet to announce who it will nominate as presidential candidate for the general elections.
When the UPND forms alliance, ati it wont work. But these others hope to achieve something, forming alliances with nonentities on the eve of an ection!
When UPND forms alliances, partners are from across all regions of the country. But these others form alliances with partners from the same region!
It looks like this new alliance wants to take over power and use it to dominate others from other regions of the country
The same mouths that say alliances can’t work in zambia, KANONGA EBO MENTALITY.