KBF, MUTATI, OCIDA FORM ALLIANCE TO ENDORSE HH

A new political alliance coined THE ZAMBIA WE WANT has been formed ahead of the August 12 polls.

Sources have told KBN TV that the Alliance announced today by Felix Mutati and Lusaka lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube, will operate under OCIDA that will later endorse UPND’s leader, Hakainde Hichilema.

According to our sources, either KBF or Mutati will then be announced as the running mate to HH, leaving Mutale Nalumango as party Vice President. – KBN TV