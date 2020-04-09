Dear admin

I want to add voice to your platform about KBF. I have noticed that supporters of KBF are in forefront of undermining the leadership of President Lungu. For me I believe God’s time is the best.

God allowed Edgar Lungu to be our President and we should all respect that. It can only be one person per moment. For now, let’s support ECL until when he finally decides what to do.

I do appreciate KBF has got a few points here and there but he is very fast. He lacks discipline and loyalty. If all things were left to him, KBF would ruin us as a country. His leadership style puts the interest of his own family and extended family members first. His nepotism is very clear.

Secondly, he is selfish. He embezzled money meant for campaign in 2011. He is yet to account. A person who is full of himself cannot be a good leader. I am one of those who likede kBF but I think Chitalu Chilufya is way better.

Adams Msimuko, Chipta