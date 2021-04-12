KBF STILL FACING CRIMINAL ALLEGATIONS -TUTWA NGULUBE

PF lawyer and Kabwe Central Member of Parliament Tutwa Ngulube says Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF) still has some criminal connotation which have not yet been cleared, and as such, the ruling party could not allow him to contest any position at the just ended national convention.

And Ngulube says it is him who woke up judges in the night to help President Edgar Lungu’s candidature in 2015 and not KBF as he claims.

Meanwhile, Ngulube has asked KBF to emulate NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili and former UPND vice-president Geoffrey Bwalya spirit of humbles .