DEAR, KBF STOP FOOLING ZAMBIANS

The first thing Kelvin Fube Bwalya should tell us before he dreams of challenging a dictator he imposed on us, is explaining the motive behind him backing Edgar Lungu in 2015 to an extent of waking up judges at midnight to sign the papers.

You must know that you are not worthy to lead this country.If anything, you are the reason why we are suffering today after you selfishly woke up a judge at midnight to impose Edgar Lungu on us Zambians even when you knew very well that the man is a failure who had no single capacity to govern Zambia.

In your mind, you thought you will easily get through Lungu and you never thought about the well being of the country. But the man has just shown you his true colors and you want to be a cry baby.

My prayer is that Zambians should teach such selfish politicians a big lesson by not allowing them to be near the corridors of power.

KBF you had a chance given by God to install a credible person in state who wouldn’t have turned to be a monster to his own people.

But wickedness prevailed in your mind and God has opened your mind today.

Politicians with selfish motives, you are killing our nation. You make temporal decisions to sustain your needs and not citizens.

If Zambia is to progress and restore sanity, we must do away with any thing to do with PF.

Sikaile Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist