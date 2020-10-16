Lusaka lawyer Kelvin Bwalya has sued former Ministry of Health human resource officer Henry Kapoko and former Ministry of Health acting principal accountant Zukas Kaoma for failing to pay over K12 million legal services.

Mr Fube, through his law firm KBF and Partners, in a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court, stated that he represented Mr Kapoko and Mr Kaoma in various criminal cases which they were facing in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court.

KBF and Partners stated that Mr Kapoko was his former client who engaged him in 2009 as lawyer for Top Gear Lodges and also a family lawyer.

The law firm stated that Kapoko also appointed the firm to represent him in various matters before the Subordinate Court and occasionally on investigations before the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC).

The law firm stated that it also represented Mr Kapoko’s wife Mwila Kalikeka and most of the Best Home Lodge employees based on Mr Kapoko’s instructions before the ACC.

It is now demanding K10.5 million as per agreement.

KBF and Partners also represented Mr Kaoma, who was acquitted of three out of four charges he was facing.

According to an agreement, Kaoma’s debt stands at K2 million for legal services provided from 2009 to 2018.

The post KBF Sues Jailed Kapoko Over K10.5M Legal Fees appeared first on Zambia Reports.