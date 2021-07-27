KBF TELLS OFF KANGANJA

PROMINENT Lawyer and UPND Alliance partner, Kelvin Fube Bwalya, has told off Inspector General of Police, Kakoma Kanganja to stop meddling in the on-going Electoral process.

Speaking on ‘Zambia Decides’ radio programme on Radio Christian Voice this morning, Mr Bwalya said that Mr Kanganja must stop dictating how political parties are supposed to conduct election campaigns.

Mr Bwalya said the police chief was over-stepping his mandate of protecting property, life and that of maintaining law and order.

Mr Bwalya also charged that the prerequisite stages of the Electoral process has to be exhaustive if Zambia was to be guaranteed of holding a free and fair election.

“He (Kanganja) is not ECZ…he is a Police Officer who seem to have forgotten his job! His job is to protect citizens! His job is to ensure that law and order prevailed in this country,” he said.

The eloquent speaking political strategist said Mr Kanganja’s decision to start making political statements was a clear indication that he was singing the voice of his pay master, who, in this case is President Lungu.

He noted that the unwarranted statements from the police IG was a way of fulfilling his six months ultimatum in which he was required to perform failure to which he would lose his job.

“Now he goes and makes a political statement…what is he doing? Whose master’s voice is he singing? We shall challenge that statement later because we know that there is pressure on him! Remember he was given 6 months to perform and he knows that if he doesn’t perform he is going to lose his job. That is why he is dancing to this instruction,” charged Mr Bwalya.

Mr Bwalya also wondered why the police IG wanted to appear to be working professionally, when he failed to ban President [Edgar] Lungu from flaunting health regulations and protocols when he distributed facemasks in Mutendere a week ago.

He also observed that such statements as the one issued by Mr Kanganja yesterday was “unjustly” targeted at Mr Hichilema.

“When Edgar Chagwa Lungu went into Mtendere, into the market, pretending to be distributing facemasks, did Kanganja issue a statement? Of course not! You’ve seen (Chishimba) Kambwili…you’ve seen Nkandu Luo flying around…you’ve my mother, ba Inonge [Mutukwa] Wina flying around…you’ve seen GBM flying around! Has anybody issued a statement? No! This statement only comes after Hakainde Hichilema goes to Solwezi! Then they say, ‘No!’ There is a problem here. HH has become too popular! Badaala, time has come for him to rule this country,'” said Mr Bwalya.

UPND ALLIANCE MEDIA TEAM