By Koswe Editors

Former PF member Kelvin Fube Bwalya is in talks with Wynter Kabimba to buy the Rainbow Party for K2.5 million.

This comes after the Lusaka Lawyer KBF finally gave up on his plan to challenge President Edgar Lungu at the PF convention after being expelled from the ruling party.

Insiders within Rainbow Party have disclosed to Koswe that talks have reached an advanced stage for the frustrated and overzealous KBF to take over the opposition party which doesn’t even have an office after Fred M’membe who used to pay for it’s rentals ditched the party to form his Socialist Party.

The current Rainbow Party leader Kabimba wants to take leave from active politics and wants to settle at his Mwembeshi farm and use part of the K2.5 million to settle his NAPSA debt of K800,000 which he accrued for not paying his rentals at Godfrey House where his struggling law firm is operating from.

So, Kabimba wants to take advantage of the desperate KBF who wants to contest the presidential race in 2021 and sell him a party.

KBF has failed to register a new party as Lungu has directed the registrar of societies not to allow him to register a party hence the decision to buy an already exiting party. -Koswe