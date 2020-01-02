KBF Vision

Proposed Approach to ending ZAMBIA’s debt Troubles.

As far as The team and Kelvin Bwalya Fube KBF are concerned, we can get Zambia out of the debt quagmire within 5 years. It is a matter of seriousness and genuine commitment at leadership level. The following are key pillars in getting out of debt troubles.

1. Audit and clean up the entire government machinery and streamline operations to eliminate public resources waste and abuse.

2. Introduce austerity measures on non essential benefits enjoyed by high ranking government officials including the President, Cabinet ministers, PSs, Mayors, and Directors.

3. Stop unproductive acquisitions.

4. aggressively invest in Areas that will increase employment, production and the tax base.

