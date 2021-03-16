The Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has said that Lusaka Lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube, popularly known as KBF, is not a member of the ruling party as he was expelled.

Responding to a question on the eligibility of KBF to attend the general conference and challenge the incumbent, President Lungu, Mr. Mwila said that Mr. Fube does not qualify to attend the general conference because he is not a member of the PF having been expelled.

Mr. Mwila announced that the PF Central Committee has set April 10th and 11th 2021 as dates for the General Conference of the Patriotic Front to elect the Party President and Members of the Central Committee, adding that the Central Committee met on Saturday 13th March and among the issues deliberated upon was the conference.