6 July 2021

Good Morning Country Men and Women,

Today I wish to address a group of patriotic and courageous Zambians who have supported me from the time I entered active politics.

I have listened to you and some of your concerns. I want to assure you that our vision for this country has not died. Zambia Must Prosper Movement is for you and working with the UPND alliance offers us the best opportunity of realizing our vision for our people and country.

Thank you for believing in me and the vision. Thank you for being patriotic and loving our country.

Our primary goal is to replace this corrupt, unpatriotic, lawless and inept leadership with a team that has the best interest of our people as its primary agenda.

The UPND Alliance offers Zambians this.

It time to change the game and some players

KBF