KBF’S SON ARRESTED FOR ROBBERY IN THE USA.

Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that on 03/03/2020 at 23:50 hours, his office was called to investigate an armed robbery / home invasion that occurred in the 63000 block of Day Lake Rd, in Calvin Twp, Cass County Michigan.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Day Lake Rd after a call to dispatch indicated that 3 or 4 male individuals entered into the residence demanding money.

The victim, a 24 year old female and only occupant in the home at the time, advised the men she did not have any money, but they forced their way into a back bedroom where there was a K9 shut into a bedroom.

When the suspects opened the bedroom door and the K9 came at them they shot the dog which subsequently died of the injuries.

The suspects then left the residence with an undetermined amount of money that was taken from the residence.

The suspects fled the scene in a silver Toyota Prius.

While investigating this incident a report of a suspicious situation was called in from a location on Brownsville Rd. approximately 4 miles from the home invasion.

Two vehicles were observed parked at a secluded location on the property and subjects were getting out of a silver Prius and into a red Toyota Camry.

That property owner made contact with the subjects in these cars, which then fled the area prior to Deputies arrival. Deputies were able to identify one possible suspect for the home invasion based on information gathered from this incident.

Deputies put out a BOL to attempt to locate the red Toyota Camry which was later found parked at the Cassopolis Library.

Two subjects were located at the time of the recovery of the Toyota Camry and arrested based on information received during the investigation, Zambian OLIVER BWALYA, 21 years of age, from Elkhart, Indiana, and JERAMIAH MAKANJUOLA, 19 years of age, of Columbus, Ohio were arrested and charged with 13 charges including, home invasion, armed robbery, killing / torturing an animal, larceny from a building, assault with a dangerous weapon, and felony firearms.

Bond was set at $80,000.00 This investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office Felony Detective Unit, Cass County Area Drug Unit and the Cass County Animal Control Unit, Assisted Deputies with this investigation.