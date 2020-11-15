KBN TV CEO DETAINED FOR STREAMING LIVE A POTENTIAL CLASH BETWEEN PF AND UPND

POLICE in Lusaka have detained KBN TV CEO Pastor Kennedy Mambwe for live streaming a video of the potential clash between the ruling PF and UPND cadres in Lusaka today.

Pastor Mambwe is detained at Katungu police post.

Police have confiscated his car keys and mobile phones.

This follows a live video on KBN TV Facebook page which was captioned “Happening right now….Police on standby to stop a potential clash between UPND and PF cadres in Libala near Potters House.”

(Source: KBN TV)