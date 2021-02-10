CHARLES Milupi says the new owners of Konkola Copper Mines are creating opportunities for themselves.

Milingo Lungu, the provisional liquidator of KCM, has announced plans to restructure and reorganise the mine into two separate subsidiary companies – KCM SmelterCo Limited and Konkola Mineral Resources Limited.

He claims that strategy would increase efficiency and business opportunities, as well as foster optimisation.

KCM was previously run by Vedanta.

Asked to comment, Milupi, the opposition Alliance for Development and Democracy (ADD) president, pointed out that any properly trained Zambian could run any industry, as was the case when Zambians went to run such industries abroad.

He, however, put a caveat for Zambians to be able to optimally run industries – the need for strong corporate governance.

“We have people now being directed to go to KCM ‘go and liquidate.’ Now, what’s the legal definition of liquidation? It’s to turn the assets into liquid and then pay the creditors. They are creating opportunities for themselves – they are now suppliers and so on. In no time, they are splitting companies and then saying this one we shall hive off, most likely to their friends and so on,” Milupi, an engineer, said in an interview.

“Look at the employees that they (KCM) now have! Do an audit; where are the top employees coming from? Certain areas of the country! That’s all! [But] you cannot run things professionally like that.”

He advised the government to simply apply the law when wanting to intervene in industrial matters.

“Don’t use politics because you think ‘if I do this I’ll be popular in this and that section of the people.’ And then you rush in, feet first, and when the law is applied against you, you lose and cost the country hundreds of millions and sometimes billions of dollars,” he said. “If you apply the law, because all agreements are subject to certain conditions of the law…Use your legal advisors who have no interest, other than to serve the country.”

Milupi added that if Zambian laws are seen not to protect property rights, there would be no capacity among locals and foreigners to initiate investments.

“Dealing with any investor, whether local or foreign, the country must guarantee property rights within the law. The rule of law must apply!” he explained. “Nobody wants to put money, resources and time in an environment where you know that whatever you create will not be protected – anybody will come later and just say ‘get out.’”.

Milupi emphasised that Zambia’s institutions of governance were so weak.

“Every institution of governance, including corporate governance, is so weak to attempt to run large-scale industries,” he said.

Milupi further lamented the fact that every institution in the country was now: “beholden to one office in the land and that is the presidency.”

“That’s why you see NAPSA doing what they are doing; being caught in deals time and again. Those deals are disadvantaging the pensioners and pensioners to-be,” he noted.

On the government’s 100 per cent acquisition of Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) in Kitwe and Mufulira, Milupi argued that the government, in its current state, could not run a business like a mine.

“Look at what has been done at Mopani! If you want Zambians to run companies, strengthen institutions of governance, remove corruption. We are not saying Zambians can’t run a mine. But what we are saying is that government, in the state that it is in now, cannot own a business like that,” explained Milupi. “A professional government, like the one we are trying to usher in in August this year, with hands-off approach where ministers and [other] politicians will confine themselves to policy matters…. [We’ll have to] professionalise the civil service, strengthen the institutions of governance and under those circumstances you can have parastatals and certain sectors of the economy investing in areas where the private sector is not attracted.”