*KEBBY MBEWE AND PF SHOULD NOT CONTINUE TO BE IN DENIAL ABOUT HH’S POPULARITY*

30.11.20

Kebby Mbewe and Patriotic Front are always following and embark on scandalising our President Hakainde Hichilema each time he visits Southern Province.

They cannot believe how Mr Hichilema has gained popularity across the country and so they would smear campaign against him to distract innocent Zambians from focusing on pertinent issues which need urgent address by Edgar Lungu and his administration.

If HH was not a political heavy weight as they used to claim in the past, by now they were not going to be jumping like headless chicken every time he makes public appearance.

We urge PF to accept the truth about their melting popularity and stop living in denial.

They tried to use rejected individuals in Southern Province to demean Mr Hichilema and UPND but their voices are falling on deaf ears.

No one is interested in PF propaganda anymore!

It would be wise also for PF to stop cheap propaganda and concentrate on economic recovery as opposed to talking about our dear President HH and following him with lies to set agenda for the Zambian people.

They are not interested but want change!.

HH is unstoppable come; 2021 general election day is White Wash more especially if they insist to field Edgar Lungu as their Presidential candidate despite being not eligible to stand.

For UPND, Edgar will be the easiest candidate to defeat.

PF is in an awkward position because even if they bring a new Presidential candidate nothing will change.

Just like, even if you change the driver, if the engine of your vehicle has a mechanical problem it will still fail to move.

PF has upside down policies which have failed the people of Zambia, no economic sector has fitted in the PF policies.