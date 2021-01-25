By Veronica Mwale cic private reporter

Copperbelt – Kalulushi

KEBBY MBEWE IS AN UNDERAGE THINKER ~ Banda Sakanya.

PF member of central committee Kebby Mbewe has said HH must publicly apologise to Zambians for saying they are incapable of running the mines.

Mbewe says it will be very difficult for HH to face miners on the Copperbelt.

Mbewe’s thinking does not much that of a Member of Central Committee and that is why he qualifies to be an underage thinker.

~Taking over MCM is a not problem but the problem is, does PF regime has the capacity to run the mine if it has failed to Zambia Railways, ZAMPOST, Mulungushi Textiles and other many companies?

~ Can Mbewe inform the nation terms and conditions entered into with GLENCORE.

~ why is the same GLENCORE you have bought off continue selling copper on your behalf?

After sensing loss of popularity on the Copperbelt, PF regime made an irrational and a terrible miscalculation by forcing MCM to take over its operations as the company was heading to a care and maintenance situation.

Apt MCM has duped PF regime which will sweat blood to mine and pay off GLENCORE to a tune of $1.5b

If Kebby Mbewe was a mature thinker, he should have asked himself a simple question to why should the company that has been bought off continue operational of the mines and continue to sell copper on behalf of the buyer?

THIS IS HOW PF REGIME HAS MISFIRED ON MCM DEAL.

GLENCORE agreed to sell off the mine to PF regime at $1.2b, but does PF have that much to pay of GLENCORE at once? the answer is no.

To pay off GLENCORE, PF has agreed to mine copper which is the most expensive part GLENCORE decided to put the mine on care and maintenance, PF will give Copper to GLENCORE to sell at London Metal Exchange.

Copper is trading at $7 900 per tonne

GLENCORE will sell and get $5 400 per tonne and PF ZCCM-IH will get $2 300

PF ZCCM -IH will pay workers, contractors, and do the cost of production out of the $2 300 per tonne for over 10 years to finish off the $1.5b debt.

GLENCORE on the other hand will just be watching and waiting to sell the copper to take out its share.

Challenging HH over the MCM deal is a sign of HH phobia.

Zambians are now aware that the whole MCM deal is not about saving jobs but about cleansing PF’s loss of popularity on the Copperbelt as evidenced by the challenge it’s putting up against HH.

Let Mbewe get it in is underage mind that in no way can HH apologise because the deal is meant to benefit PF cadres and its surrogates and the truth is PF regime has no capacity to run the mines because it has failed to run ZAMPOST, Mulungushi Textiles and Zambia Railways.