Kebby Mbewe has accused opposition UPND members of parliament in Southern Province of abandoning their constituencies at a critical moment when their constituents are in need of food.

Addressing a gathering in Pemba, the PF member of the central committee claimed the opposition MPs were not delivering any service to their constituencies.

He said the Mps’ failure to help the hungry citizens in their constituencies was a symptom indicating that they are not capable of looking after people.

“There is time for politics and time for those we voted for to show maturity by taking care of people they represent and as PF government we are here to show you that we are a government that does not segregate whether you voted for us or not,” he said.

Mbewe said the silence by the opposition in hard times like the current hunger situation must make citizens to choose to work with PF. He said development lies in the hands of the local people themselves through the choice of leaders they put in office.