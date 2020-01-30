By Rhodah Mvula

Lusaka Magistrate Felix Kaoma has barred Lusaka Lawyer Keith Mweemba from his court after allegedly walking out without his permission.

Mr Mweemba is representing National Democratic Congress President Chishimba Kambwili in a matter he is accused of defaming President Edgar Lungu.

In this matter, New Congress Party President Peter Chanda dragged the NDC Leader to court for allegedly putting the name of the President into ridicule.

The matter was coming up for cross examination of a witness when Mr. Mweemba made an application for adjournment because his client is unwell.

But Magistrate Kaoma rejected the application stating that the matter can only be adjourned after the cross examination.

Mr. Mweemba insisted that the matter cannot proceed because cross examination might take the whole day but Magistrate Kaoma still refused to adjourn.

At that point Mr. Mweemba excused himself from the Court and walked out.

Magistrate Kaoma described Mr. Mweemba’s behavior as tantamount to contempt and has threatened to report him to the Law Association of Zambia for alleged misconduct.