KELENKA PF’s DEBT SWAP EXPOSED

In panick mode, PF came up with a scheme to lure over 100 thousand civil servants with this issue without even first analysing its repercussions.

PF regime thought it was a quick way to deceive learned civil servants in believing PF had come to their aid and give them a sympathy vote.

PF crooked leadership has been debunked after Bankers Association of Zambia has come out to state it’s position on terms and conditions signed in with its clients that terms and conditions shall remain as that meaning if the government defaults then the lenders will pounce on the borrower who in this case are the civil servants owing the lending institution.

Bankers association position means that government can not take up the loans of civil servants and the only way is to give money to civil servants they clear thier debts. If government wishes to bail civil servants out, why can’t it pay civil servants to clear these debts?

This lie by the government that July , August, and September salaries will not be deducted is a clear indication that we have CHIMBWI NO PLAN kind of leadership. salaries for July are underway deducted as usual and which civil servant would believe this lie by PF regime?

Bankers Association of Zambia has realised that KELENKA PF government is full of lies and cannot honour its position on this matter.

If these ba KAKENKA in leadership failed to remit funds which they were deducting from civil servants, how then shall they settle the debt?

Where will funds come from when this plan was not in the budget?

How workable will it be when retirees have not been paid to date?