Singer Kelly Clarkson has to pay ex-husband Brandon Blackstock $200,000 a month in spousal and child support.

Following their shocking divorce from last June, the “Since U Been Gone” singer will have to pay nearly $200k a month to the father of her children, Brandon Blackstock.

According to TMZ, the documents signed by the couple’s divorce judge say that the Grammy winner must pay $150,000 in spousal support and another $45,601 for their kids – River, 6, and Remy, 4. What’s more, the ruling in question was actually issued in April, meaning that Clarkson has already been “coughing” the cash to her ex.

But wait, there’s more! Blackstock had initially requested $436,000 per month.

Moreover, apart from the monthly $200k, the “The Voice” judge also has to give a one-time $1.25 million payment to cover Brandon’s attorney fees.

A source told the outlet that the 43-year-old music manager will only get two more years of spousal support. However, if the judge decides their prenup is valid, Blackstock will only get whatever is spelled out in the agreement.

Besides, Clarkson also has primary custody of their children, which makes her the real winner of the story.