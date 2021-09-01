LUSAKA, Tuesday 31 August 2021 (Smart Eagles)

YOUTHS from the Patriotic Front (PF) in Northern Province have castigated the opposition political party’s former National Youth Chairperson Kelvin Sampa for resigning from the party immediately after this year’s election loss.

In a statement issued to Smart Eagles, PF Northern Province Youth Chairman Erick Nsofu described the move by his predecessor as cowardice.

Chairman Nsofu however called on PF youths and all well-meaning members of the party to persevere through the current turbulent moments and help the party repossess its former status of ruling as opposed to walking away “as some other notable senior members” have done.

“As Patriotic Front youths in Northern, we describe the move taken by former national youth chairman Kelvin Sampa to resign from their party immediately after we lost the elections as cowardice,” he said.

“As youths in Northern Province, we will remain loyal to the party Central Committee as they lead us through this transition after the loss of the August 12 General Elections. We appreciate our former leader and party President Edgar Chagwa Lunch for firmly and ably leading the party since he took over from the last President Michael Sata and we will forever be loyal to him as a leader in the party and also who enabled a smooth transition of power to the current President Hakainde Hichilema.”

Meanwhile, Mr Nsofu disclosed that youths in Northern Province await the party’s Central Committee’s decision to enable them sailing henceforth.