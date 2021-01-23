y Veronica Mwale cic private reporter.

Copperbelt ~ Kalulushi.

KENNDY KAMBA IS SIMPLY A FOOL ~ Banda Sakanya.

PF Lusaka province secretary kennedy kamba said HH is will never be given chance to swindle Zambians.

He said Zambia could have been a different country by now if HH and his cohorts, the selfish team that undervalued the mining assets at the time of privatization appealed to their conscience and tried to be patriotic for once for their country.

Kennedy Kamba is a foolish liar because HH has never swindled Zambians.

If Kennedy Kamba’s reasoning is worth of salt, why hasn’t he taken HH to court for having swindled Zambians than making wild accusations to politically dent him?

Zambians are not gullible to believe the privatisation song because under Mwanawasa, the country reached HIPC point leading to cancellation of all debts. The economy became sound and strong.

The country’s economy has worsened under the leadership of ECL leading the country to defaulting on eurobond coupons.

The country has seen the worst form of corruption under ECL’s leadership which has seen much of the borrowed funds stolen making the country worse of economically.

Kamba is simply foolish because it is not him that will determine whether HH becomes the president or not, it is the people of Zambia that have resolved to mandate HH with authority of presidency come 12th August.

Kamba should stop reasoning using his stomach because HH never sold no mine and he never worked in MMD government by the time the mines were being Privatized.