CELEBRATED Lusaka Mayor and Boba TV main host has kissed dust at the just ended PF Lusaka Province election.

Miles Sampa lost the Provincial Secretary position to his bitter rival Mwenya Matafwali whom he disciplined last year for allegedly abusing City Market revenue.

In a tight race, Miles martialed a decent 127 votes against his rivals 173 votes.

Meanwhile, the election was split between supporters of Charles Chimumbwa and Kennedy Kamba who were contesting the Provincial Chairmanship. All those on Chimumbwa’s team lost to Kamba’s team inclusive of the socialite mayor.

Lusaka deputy Mayor Christopher Shakafuswa won by a landslide for the position of Provincial IPS.

In Kamba’s new team is Simon Nsunge as Vice Chairperson, Secretary Mwenya Matafwali, Treasurer Japhen Mwakalombe, Daniel Kalembe as Youth Chairperson and veteran Charity Banda as Women’s Chairperson.

Apart from food scramble and verbal arguments among the delegates, the PF Lusaka Province Conference strangely passed peacefully with no pangas in sight.

Notably absent from the event were so-called PF commanders Innocent Kalimanshi and his rival InterCity bus station colleagues.

©Kelemba

NEWLY ELECTED PATRIOTIC FRONT LUSAKA PROVINCE EXECUTIVE

Chairman- Kennedy Kamba.

Vice Chairman- Simon Nsunge

Secretary- Mwenya Matafwali

Treasurer – Japhen Mwakalombe

Vice- Collins Mulenga

IPS- Christopher Shakafuswa

Women’s League

Chairlady – Charity Katongo Banda

Secretary – Annie Chinyanta

Vice- Juliet Mwansa

IPS – Musonda Chibwe

Youth Wing

Chairman- General Daniel Kalembe

Vice – Councillor Kaunda

Secretary – Mulenga Kayula