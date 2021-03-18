CELEBRATED Lusaka Mayor and Boba TV main host has kissed dust at the just ended PF Lusaka Province election.
Miles Sampa lost the Provincial Secretary position to his bitter rival Mwenya Matafwali whom he disciplined last year for allegedly abusing City Market revenue.
In a tight race, Miles martialed a decent 127 votes against his rivals 173 votes.
Meanwhile, the election was split between supporters of Charles Chimumbwa and Kennedy Kamba who were contesting the Provincial Chairmanship. All those on Chimumbwa’s team lost to Kamba’s team inclusive of the socialite mayor.
Lusaka deputy Mayor Christopher Shakafuswa won by a landslide for the position of Provincial IPS.
In Kamba’s new team is Simon Nsunge as Vice Chairperson, Secretary Mwenya Matafwali, Treasurer Japhen Mwakalombe, Daniel Kalembe as Youth Chairperson and veteran Charity Banda as Women’s Chairperson.
Apart from food scramble and verbal arguments among the delegates, the PF Lusaka Province Conference strangely passed peacefully with no pangas in sight.
Notably absent from the event were so-called PF commanders Innocent Kalimanshi and his rival InterCity bus station colleagues.
©Kelemba
NEWLY ELECTED PATRIOTIC FRONT LUSAKA PROVINCE EXECUTIVE
Chairman- Kennedy Kamba.
Vice Chairman- Simon Nsunge
Secretary- Mwenya Matafwali
Treasurer – Japhen Mwakalombe
Vice- Collins Mulenga
IPS- Christopher Shakafuswa
Women’s League
Chairlady – Charity Katongo Banda
Secretary – Annie Chinyanta
Vice- Juliet Mwansa
IPS – Musonda Chibwe
Youth Wing
Chairman- General Daniel Kalembe
Vice – Councillor Kaunda
Secretary – Mulenga Kayula