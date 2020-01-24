PF Lusaka Province Secretary Kennedy Kamba has reacted angrily to media reports questioning his source of funding for the mansion he has built in New Kasama.

Mr Kamba says he takes great exception to malicious and unfounded allegations meant to tarnish his name, for whatever reason by The Mast Newspaper in their editorial comment of today, headlined; ‘The Time has come for the PF to Leave Government’.

In this Editorial Comment dubbed Our View, The Mast Newspaper has reacted to Mr Kamba’s media statement which he issued a few days ago, where he was expressing his dismay by some doomsayers in the opposition, especially the UPND, who are so much preoccupied with malicious attacks on the PF government and want to sway the minds of the people by claiming that the government has failed and the only way out is the change of government.

Mr Kamba says he has no problems with The mast challenging his point of view or political beliefs, political philosophies or indeed his political association but he has every problem with The Mast getting personal and going to extremes of accusing him of being a scared man who has amassed wealth, that being in power has changed his lifestyle from being a nobody and having nothing to being a rich man, living in a big house with a swimming pool.

He said the Mast has gone further to accuse him of siphoning taxpayers’ money and that he has amassed wealth suddenly now through what they have termed ‘all sorts of supply contracts with government.

“They have further said ‘Without power, Kamba may be prosecuted for corruption and made to account for his wealth. These malicious and unfounded allegations are hurtful, extremely unacceptable and only meant to divert attention from real issues and try to ridicule me in the eyes of the right-thinking Zambians out there”, Mr Kamba lamented.

Mr Kamba says he is not interested in dragging anybody to court and should not be forced to do so if this kind of slander continues but emphasised that everything he owns, all the businesses he has engaged in since 1994 when he left Kitwe Boys Secondary School.

He said he can account for it because it is out of his own sweat and labour.

“I have been involved in politics to serve and not to eat taxpayer’s money. I am not in government myself, and I have never been in government but I have been a businessman who works for himself to fend my family and many other Zambians who look up to be for survival and empowerment”, he added.

“My record in business is traceable. Who doesn’t know that I have been selling assorted liquor with shops dotted around Lusaka before even the PF formed government? People know where to find me even in Kamwala, COMESA, Intercity and all those places. With the help of God, my businesses started booming in the MMD days, way before the PF formed government. On the Copperbelt, my company was doing various maintenance services at Mopani Copper Mines and records are there to show that I was doing all these businesses in the MMD days”, he said.

Mr Kamba said the little that he has in his life is all about hard work adding that his family has seen him through.

He has appealed to The Mast Newspaper to stop such malicious attacks on him and discuss politics and issues that affect Zambians.

“I believe in the PF and its manifesto And I believe the fact that through unity and hard work, inspired by good and sound economic policies of the government of President Edgar Lungu, Zambia is getting better and Zambians will vote for the PF in 2021 because it is a trusted leadership”, he has said.