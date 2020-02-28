Judges stand to deliver their verdict at the Supreme Court in Nairobi on September 1, 2017, ordering a new presidential election within 60 days after cancelling the results of last month’s poll. Kenya’s Supreme Court nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta’s election win last month and called for new elections within 60 days. AFP PHOTO

 

The Kenyan High Court has suspended for 10 days the government’s decision to allow a resumption of non-essential flights from China to Kenya.

Justice James Makau has also ordered the state to prepare a contingency plan on prevention, surveillance and response systems to coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The plan should be presented in court for scrutiny. The judge has issued the order in the case in which Law Society of Kenya sued the state while seeking to suspend all flights from China to Kenya.

Source : Nairobi News

