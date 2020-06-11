Three Kenyan police officers have been arrested after one of them was filmed whipping and dragging a woman, who was tied to a motorcycle, along an earth road.

The woman was reportedly linked to an alleged robbery in Nakuru County, in the Rift Valley region.

She has been hospitalised with wounds on her legs and hands. She told local station Citizen TV that she knows the police officer.

The Department of Criminal Investigation says the three police officers are in custody and are helping with further investigations into the incident.

Kenya’s Independent Policing Oversight Authority said in a statement “it will make appropriate recommendations if culpability is established”.

Last week the watchdog body said that 15 people had been killed by police and 31 injured since coronavirus measures were introduced on 25 March.

A recent report by the UN human rights office documented widespread police violence across the country, including beating, use of live ammunition and tear gas, sexual violence and damage to property.