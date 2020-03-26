President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya has announced that he is taking an 80% salary cut alongside Vice President William Ruto, to fund the fight against coronavirus in the country.

Uhuru also disclosed that members of the federal cabinet would have their salaries slashed by 30 percent, while salaries of chief administrative secretaries and principal secretaries would be reduced by 30 percent and 20 percent respectively.

The Kenyan President who made the announcement at a press conference on Wednesday March 25, said the salary cut was voluntarily agreed upon by him and the officials to fund the fight against coronavirus in the East African country which has 28 confirmed cases.

With an 80% salary cut, Uhuru who according to a Salaries and Remuneration Commission gazette notice of July 2017 currently earns Ksh.1.44 million per month, will only get Ksh.288,000 as salary.

Vice President William Ruto who currently takes home a pay of Ksh.1.22 million monthly, will get Ksh.245,000.

Cabinet Secretaries and Chief Administrative Secretaries who currently earn Ksh.924,000 per month, will now get Ksh.646,000.

Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka and his National Assembly colleague Justin Muturi have agreed to take a 30 % pay cut for three months due to COVID-19 situation in Kenya. Speaking at the Parliament building on Thursday March 26, the two Speakers disclosed that MPs from both Houses are still consulting whether or not to take pay cut.

President Uhuru had also announced a 100 percent tax relief for all Kenyans earning below Ksh24,000 to cushion the effect of the coronavirus pandemic. There is a 25 percent tax relief for other workers, as well as a reduction of the Pay as You Earn (PAYE) tax rate from 30 percent to 25 percent.