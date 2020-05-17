Kenya has closed its borders with Somalia and Tanzania as the country strives to stem further spread of the coronavirus.

In a televised address to the nation, President Uhuru Kenyatta said he was imposing more measures after it emerged that some of the cases had crossed the border from Tanzania and Somalia.

“If we do not take additional precautionary measures and get even more serious in implementing existing guidelines, the number of people who will get sick and die is going to rise sharply,” said President Kenyatta.

The decree, effective Saturday midnight, does not affect cargo vehicles.

The move, unprecedented in the history of the East African Community’s 20-year existence, came as Kenya said it had blocked 78 truck drivers from Tanzania from entering the country.

The President also announced that the number of Covid-19 cases in the country had risen to 830 after 49 more people tested positive.

Forty-three of those detected this week had crossed the border from the neighbouring countries, according to Kenyatta.