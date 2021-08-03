What was meant to be the beautiful start to a new relationship turned sour after a shocking incident occurred at Mayuge village, Navakholo constituency in Kakamega county of Kenya.

A man identified as Joel Namasaka claimed his new girlfriend turned into a goat while in his home.

Joel, who reportedly works as a shamba boy in Soi, told K24TV that the lady agreed to be his lover but things changed upon reaching his residential house located inside his boss’ compound.

Namasaka said; “I met the beautiful lady at Soi market when I was going back to where I work as shamba boy and talked about love. She agreed to be my girlfriend, so I requested her to accompany me to my residence, and she agreed.

“Everything was okay until when we entered my bedroom. The lady suddenly turned into a big goat with long horns made of the bottles of soda that we had just drunk.”

According to his family, Joel lost his mind after the incident.

His father Peter Wawire said; “I was shocked when I saw my son brought home by a bodaboda rider all the way from Kakamega. A few minutes after his arrival, the boy changed and started behaving like a possessed person.

“He started burning his clothes, beating people, removing his trousers whenever he sees a woman and he is now eating uncontrollably. We have been forced to lock him up inside a house.”