A Kenyan man who lost his three children, his wife and mother-in-law in the Ethiopian plane crash in 2019 has donated $446,000 to charity in the Pacific island nation of Bermuda.

Paul Njoroge is a Kenyan by birth who worked at the Bank of Butterfield in Bermuda.

He said the donation was a gesture of love and appreciation for the overwhelming support he got after the accident.

“When I lost my family, there was an immediate outpouring of support to me, much from people I did not even know. Those messages of hope gave me strength. It is a sign of love and with that same spirit, in the name of my beloved departed family, I asked that this donation be made,” Njoroge said.

In January 2021, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) secured fines from the plane’s manufacturer and announced that families of the victims of the plane crash were to be compensated.

Out of the compensation settlements the company had agreed to pay, each of the 32 Kenyan families received$1.4 million.

The Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed on March 10 2019, shortly after take-off resulting in the tragic death of all 157 passengers and crew on board.

Credit: Pan African Daily TV