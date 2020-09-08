A Kenyan MP was arrested on Monday evening for remarks made against President Uhuru Kenyatta over the weekend, according to local media.

Johanna Ng’eno is accused of using abusive and demeaning language against the president, the Daily Nation newspaper reports quoting a police report.

He is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

A video clip of the MP’s utterances on the fallout between President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto has circulated widely on social media.

He is heard telling the president to dissolve the government and quit if he is uncomfortable working with Mr Ruto.

Chaotic scenes during the MP’s arrest in his Emurua Dikirr constituency, in the Rift Valley region, were streamed on his Facebook page.

The president’s deputy tweeted after Mr Ng’eno’s arrest that “leaders should exercise restraint and avoid insults and bad language against other Kenyans”.

“Unsavoury words against mothers and [the] head of state is a no-no. No amount of anger justifies use of offensive insulting language. There exists decent ways to communicate however one feels,” Mr Ruto tweeted