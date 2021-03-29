A popular Kenyan musician, Philip Ptaroba Okoyo, who is better known by his stage name Japesa, has shocked his fans after he purchased a coffin in anticipation of his funeral.

Taking to his Instagram page on Saturday, March 27, the flamboyant rap artiste shared a photo of himself posing with the casket and said that he didn’t want his fans to struggle with funeral expenses.

“Bought myself a coffin, just in case nikufe msisumbuliwe na till number,” he wrote.

His fans reacted to the post with a section of them saying that he should mind his utterances as words are powerful while others noted that the coffin is cheap.