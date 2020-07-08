Kenya’s education minister has said schools should either refund parents the school fees paid for this academic year or agree to forward it to next year.

The minister George Magoha was responding to concerns raised after his Tuesday announcement that Kenya’s primary and secondary schools would not reopen until 2021.

Mr Magoha said the coronavirus cases in the country were rising.

The ministry said all students will resume studies in their current classes.

Those in their final years will not sit for this year’s national examinations.

Parents had expressed concern over school fees paid for this year.

The students only studied in January and February before schools were closed in March after the first coronavirus cases were recorded.

Some parents were concerned because students are paying for online classes yet they will repeat the same class next year.

But Kenya’s parents’ association said the online classes were a good way to keep the students busy.