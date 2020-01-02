A Kakamega woman has shocked many Kenyans for selling her husband for Ksh 1700 to buy new year clothes for her children.

Edna Mukwana who claims her husband is yet to return home seven days after she confronted him with another woman in their matrimonial bed, has narrated of her marriage woes.

Edna(in blue top) and her husband Silvanus Mukwana

”Mume wangu ameoleka kwa pombe na umalaya. Mimi niliona badala watoto wangu waparare heri nimwambie huyo mwanamke anayemhadaa anitumie elfu mbili lakini alituma elfu moja na mia saba. Pesa zote nimezitumia kununulia watoto wangu nguo za mwaka mpya” loosely translated to ” My husband is married to alcohol and whoring around. I told the woman who has been misleading him to send me Ksh 2000 but she sent me Ksh 1700 instead. I have used all the money to buy new year clothes for my children”

When asked if she will change her mind and welcome her husband again Edna said ”Siwezi. Sitaki kurudisha kisirani cha 2019 kwa mwaka mpya” to mean ”I can’t. I don’t want to get into the new year with the 2019 nuisance”