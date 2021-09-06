KENYANS CASTIGATE FEMALE PASTOR FOR HER DRESSING IN CHURCH WHILE PREACHING

PASTOR Shantelle Jepchumba of Glorious Heaven Ministries, Kimwarer, has been on the receiving end of Kenyans’ wrath after her photo went viral, showing her thighs while preaching.

The photo which showed the pregnant pastor wearing a dress with a long front slit did not augur well with the online Kenyans, who felt that the dress was indecent.

Most Kenyans felt that the ‘woman of God’ expressed too much of her thighs, that could lead to moral decay and sexual harassment of her congregants.

” Waah,,,, all fake,,how do you go to church dressed that way,,on the pulpit,” said Maria Ondiso.

However, some people felt that the pastor should not be answerable to anyone concerning her dress code, choosing to adopt the infamous line of ‘my dress my choice’.