More Kenyans across the country have started going back to work in the past week, a new report has revealed.

This comes as forty five more people tested positive for the coronavirus in Kenya, with 29 of the new cases being recorded in Nairobi.

According to Google’s latest weekly Covid-19 Community Mobility Report released on Monday, there has been a 16 percent increase in people accessing their places of work in the last seven days.

Although the rate of people going to work is still below the normal baseline, the report shows that from April 26, the rate has been slowly increasing towards the baseline, meaning, more people are leaving their homes for their workstations.