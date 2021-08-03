Kenya’s deputy president was on Monday made to wait for clearance for hours before he was stopped from flying to neighbouring Uganda.

William Ruto was set to attend to private matters in Uganda when immigration officers said he needed to get clearance.

He has in recent days had a frosty relationship with government officials.

Mr Ruto in July visited Uganda on a private trip and was pictured with President Yoweri Museveni.

After he was stopped from leaving the country, he tweeted “it’s alright, God first”.

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy no longer enjoy the brotherly relationship they had at the beginning of their term.

The president has in the past accused his deputy of aimlessly traversing the country.

Mr Ruto, who has been popularising his presidential bid, has in the past missed invitations to government meetings.