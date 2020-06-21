President Uhuru Kenyatta pledged Thursday that he will respect the Constitution’s limit of two terms in the nation’s top office.

Speaking in an hour-long video interview conducted by a US-based think-tank, President Kenyatta offered his assurance in response to a question as to whether he might “do a Putin and stay on.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin, now serving his second six-year term, is pushing for a constitutional change that would allow him to dispense with term limits and remain in power until 2036.

“I can tell you that if there is one thing Kenyans are certain about, it is the two-term limit,” Mr Kenyatta stated. “No president has broken that, and I don’t intend to be the first.”

Asked if he might aim to become Kenya’s Prime Minister if a constitutional referendum creates such a post, Mr Kenyatta said, “I have no clue if there is going to be a premiership in the Constitution.