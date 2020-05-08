+ 14 cases have been recorded in last 24 hours

+ The pandemic can get worse for Zambia + We need to embrace the “New Normal”

+ The impact of the COVID-19 may plunge our economy in a way never seen before

+ restaurants can revert to their normal operations while observing public health regulations*

+ Casinos, gyms & cinemas have been reopened and asked to observe public health regulations*

+ measures will be reviewed within 7-14 days subject to the dynamics of the pandemic

+ *Bars and taverns remain closed and they may be considered for opening depending on how the measures announced today will go in next 7-14 days

+ President concerned that if schools remain closed, it may lead to moral decay

+ Examination classes at primary and secondary levels to reopen on 1st June and adhere to public health regulations

+ Relevant ministers asked to plan how other classes, colleges and universities can reopen in the near future

+ President thankful to all front line workers as the real heroes of this war as well as coop partners and private sector

+ Provincial ministers asked to take lead in coordination of the multi sectoral response to the COVlD-19 war

+ COVlD-19 is an opportunity for citizens to become more self reliant by embracing ventures such as agric, IT, aqua culture etc

+ The new normal is here and it means living with the COVlD-19*