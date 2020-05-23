By Smart Eagles

1. REOPENGING OF NAKONDE

President Lungu said “ I aware that business in Nakonde has greatly been hampered by the recent restrictions as a result of covid-19. I direct the ministry of health to handle the Nakonde situation the way they handled Kafue district where business was ALLOWED TO FLOW as they conducted screening and testing. He said all the wheels of the economy in our border towns must be kept running in the context of the new normal.

2. PATIENTS WITHOUT SYMPTOMS

The Head of State said that he is concerned citizens who have tested positive but have no symptoms have continued to keep in quarantined. He said this state of affairs could expose these persons to further infection, and could lead to unproductivity and waste of space for those who are ill.

The president has directed that citizens who have tested positive but are not showing any symptoms, be allowed to go in self-isolation and strictly observe health guidelines. Health officials must conduct surveillance on such persons

“ i urge their families to be their brother’s and sister’s keepers.”

3. SYMPTOMATIC AND PATIENTS WITH UNDERLYING ILLNESS

His ExcellencyEdgar Lungu says patients showing covid-19 symptoms, and those covid-19 positive with underlying illnesses, such as tuberculosis, and hiv/aids, must be in quarantine.

4. BARS AND NIGHT CLUB

The President assured Owners of bars and nightclubs that he has not forgotten them. “Your businesses are critical to your livelihoods and our socio-economic fabric”

He said the outlets will be opened once consultations finish about how they should operate. The ministers of local government; health; and commerce have since been directed to quicken these consultations.

5. COVID-19 IS NOW AN ENDEMIC

Dr Edgar Lungu Covid-19 has become endemic, as the world health organisation says. This means, it is a disease that may be here for a long time and we will have to learn to live with it. For example, malaria is endemic in most of sub-saharan africa.