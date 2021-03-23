By MacDonald Chipenzi

KEY QUALIFICATIONS AS A COUNCILOR/MAYOR/CHAIRPERSON FOR THE 2021 GENERAL ELECTION.

ARTICLE 153 (d) demands that to be a Councilor (inclusive of Mayor and chairperson) one must be “a citizen or a holder of a resident permit, resident in the district”.

How does one prove he is a resident of that district, the Constitution demands that in clause (e) that one “has a certificate of clearance showing the payment of council taxes, where applicable”

(c) “has obtained, as a minimum academic qualification, a grade twelve certificate or its equivalent” among other requirements.

The above requirements are required to be exhibited before a presiding officer of the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) at the lodgement of one’s nomination papers.

Therefore, take note and not make yourself be chased for want of these requirements.

I submit