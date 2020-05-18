MDC faction led by Nelson Chamisa has said that former Vice President Thokozani Khupe offered him to contest unchallenged the party presidency if he agrees to a supreme court ruling.

Chamisa ally, Chalton Hwende, told reporters that they were approached but rejected the negotiations outright, according to a Dailynews on Sunday correspondent.

“They sent some emissaries and when they came up with their proposal we rejected it. We rejected their proposals because they acknowledged that Chamisa is popular and should be the president of the MDC.

The politician added that they wanted to poach our president and we shot that down.

Another unnamed source added that “They were proposing that they would then go to the extraordinary congress with a slate that would have a pre-determined outcome — whereby Chamisa would be president, while Khupe and Komichi would be his deputies.

“Mwonzora would then revert to his secretary-general post. But we rejected those proposals because it was a proposal meant to reverse the Alliance. That is the only sticking point”.

The Supreme Court ruling handed in April ruled that Nelson Chamisa’s leadership of the MDC Alliance is illegitimate because his appointment infringed the founding constitution of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) .

The court ruling empowered Thokozani Khupe to call an elective congress in not later than four months using MDC’s 2014 national standing committee.