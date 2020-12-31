President Edgar Lungu has told newly appointed Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations Charity Katanga to prove her critics wrong by using her skills as a police officer and lawyer to the benefit of the people in the execution of her duties.

And President Lungu has instructed that criminal elements must be chucked out of the police service.

During the swearing in ceremony of Mrs Katanga and Deputy Inspector General in Charge of Administration Mr Richard Mweene at State House today, President Lungu told the former Copperbelt police commissioner that some people were doubting her capability to handle the new duties because she is a woman.

“Some people have already doubted your ability to run your new office. Just remember that we are living in a society where, to some extent, women are still doubted to run senior offices. I am sure you will prove them wrong as you have done in the past. I have every confidence that you will excel in your position, with the support of other officers around you. Copperbelt province, where you excelled, is a good training ground for your new position. I have no doubt you will make it. Show the doubting Thomases that you can do it,” he said.

Others that have been sworn in today are Geza Asigi Lungu, the newly appointed Eastern Province Commissioner of police and Lizzie Peter Machina for Muchinga Province.

And President Lungu said times are gone when people used to run away from police officers instead of seeking refuge from them.

He said the appointments of Mrs Katanga and Mr Mweene must serve as the beginning of the cleansing of the Zambia police service.

Meanwhile, President Lungu said Mr Mweene will help address the administrative lapses in the Zambia Police Service by recommending issues pertaining to staff promotions, welfare motivation, and morale, among others.

“This is cardinal if the officers in the lower ranks are to perform to the required expectations of the general public. I urge you to work closely with the Permanent Secretaries in the ministry of Home Affairs to develop a system that will ensure a motivated workforce. As you are aware, the ministry provides the policy direction to the Zambia police service,” he said.

And President Lungu said he expects full discipline from the officers and instructed the senior command to weed out all the criminal elements from the service.

The President said as much as many people have openly shown disdain against the police, they still need the them.

“I have been Home Affairs Minister before and I know that your job is not easy. Much as many people have openly shown disdain against you, they still need you. We have seen citizens, out of rage, totally destroy a police post, only to wake up the very next day and cry for a police post in the same place! As your commander-in-chief, I understand the challenges you go through, I understand the dangers you come across, and I know when people are genuinely complaining against you and when they are being unfair to you,” he said.

“Some people will say they have every right to demonstrate or protest and yet some of those actions could lead to a stampede or violence and they will cry out for your help. The same people will ask for your rescue.”