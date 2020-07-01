UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has promised that the class divide currently being witnessed in Zambia will be no more under his government.

Mr Hichilema says all citizens regardless of religious, political, ethnic or racial affiliation will be allowed to enjoy the inherent human rights without any intimidation as is currently the case under the PF regime.

Mr Hichilema has noted with regret that citizens today cannot assemble freely because they don’t belong to the ruling Patriotic Front.

He added that it is regrettable that people today cannot freely speak if they do not belong to the ruling party or certain groupings in society.

Mr. Hichilema said all the freedoms that have been curtailed by the PF regime including freedom of movement for people with divergent views will be restored under his regime.

“All this shall soon be a thing of the past. We shall all be identified by one common denominator, Zambian!”, said the opposition Leader.

Mr. Hichilema added that kicking the PF out of government is the surest way of restoring the freedoms and liberties that Zambians have.