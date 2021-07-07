Yo Maps writes…

Kidist my love delivered our beautiful little baby girl ‘Tendai’.

Yesterday around 13:00hrs after a short labor, though it was quite a scary few minutes at the end. And It hasn’t sunk in just yet that we have our own little girl. I just can’t wait to make the most amazing memories with Kidist and Tendai as we begin our little family.

I must say; I’m so happy and amazed by Kidist and she is my hero, for she is now a mother to my beautiful baby girl ❤️. I’m so proud of her for everything she has gone through. Feels good to have them both home. I will love you both forever until my last breath.

To my First Born Baby girl Daddy #Loves You……. To My New Born Dady welcomes you with so much love. To my fans thank you for the love messages