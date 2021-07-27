KIDIST RETURNS TO UNZA TO OBTAIN HER DEGREE

Her boyfriend Yo Maps writes:

“Going back to school after spending time away from the classroom can be difficult for anyone. When you have a child to care for, there’s often added layer of considerations. I know many mothers out there (Like you my love) wander if they’ll have enough time to dedicate themselves to a degree program without it taking a toll on their kid’s well being.

To Kidist My love; you have my full support with everything, your education and up bringing of our beautiful daughter.

To my brothers out there let’s follow Brigham Young quote – When you educate a woman you educate a generation.”

Congratulations to her 👏🏾👏🏾