LUSAKA Province PF chairman Kennedy Kamba says if the government wanted to kill Hakainde Hichilema he would have died a long time ago.

Addressing the media in Lusaka yesterday, Kamba said Hichilema should be left to hallucinate that he will be president of Zambia after August 12.

He said Hichilema should just answer to the allegations against him that is before the police than politicise his criminal activities.

“If he has been found wanting by the police, let him deal with the police officers and not the party. There is no way…we don’t want bring the President in these issues. The President is busy developing this country and giving services to the Zambian people. And if he [Hichilema] has failed to tell the Zambian people what he is going to do before the elections, let him keep quiet,” Kamba said.

He said the PF had highlighted what the government has done in the last five years for Zambians.

Kamba also challenged Hichilema to tell the Zambians what the PF had failed to deliver and not hallucinating when summoned by police.

“When called by police bali (he is) busy saying balefwaya ukunjipaya (they want to kill), no – that is not our business. Our business is to give development and services to the Zambian people,” he said. “So let him not divert the issue he has with the police. Let him concentrate on what he is going to do for the Zambian people and if he has cases with the police, that is not our business as a party.”

And Kamba bragged that the Food Reserve Agency has paid all the farmers.

He said in the next two months, farmers would be receiving inputs for the 2021-2022 farming season as promised.

Kamba said for the health infrastructure, road and agriculture sector, the development was there for everyone to see.

He said there were people trying to paint President Edgar Lungu black.

Kamba said others were trying to mislead people that President Lungu wants to go for the third term.

“We are not going to accept as a party. And finally, President Lungu, I can assure you my fellow party officials and the youths in Lusaka Province will be on the ballot come August this year and will win. Let us rally behind President Lungu and not be swayed by these lawyers like John Sangwa,” said Kamba.