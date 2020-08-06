Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly jetted to the Caribbean in a final desperate bid to save their marriage.

Sources claim the couple are holed up in what can only be described as a ‘fortress’ with their four children, as their relationship hangs by a thread following a series of public meltdowns.

On board the flight that took off from Cody, Wyoming over the weekend, were the couple’s four children and, according to The Sun Online, a pastor that married the duo.

“It’s more of a chance for them to reconnect away from the chaos of Wyoming, the hangers on who surround Kanye and the audience of their entourage.” the outlet revealed.

“Kim wanted to bring her mum but didn’t want Kanye to feel like he was being pressured. She’s planning to fly Rich Wilkerson Jnr, their pastor who married them, out with his wife – or if Kanye is resistant, to video call him. He’s someone Kanye trusts. He’s been a constant in Kim and Kanye’s lives and he’s a friend of the family. Kim is hoping an intervention will help Kanye.”

The Wests’ trip to the island, described as a “fortress” is thought to be an ideal way for the family to spend quality time, but also it is said to be a “make or break” vacation for Kanye and Kim’s marriage.

“The couple knows they need quality time with their kids and no other outside voices or people,” an insider told ET. “Kim knows that Kanye being with his family will be good for him.”

Kim is ready to save their marriage for the sake of their children, according to PEOPLE.

“Kanye suggested that they take a family trip together and Kim agreed. She wants to do everything she can to save her marriage. It’s all very complicated though.

“Kim wants him to get proper help and Kanye still doesn’t want to. Kim is just taking things day by day right now. She isn’t sure if their marriage can be saved, but she is willing to keep trying for their kids,” a source told the outlet.