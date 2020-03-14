Kim Jong Un ‘flees North Korean capital to escape coronavirus’

North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un has reportedly fled his country’s capital Pyongyang for the coast in a bid to escape coronavirus.

An insider in neighboring South Korea revealed to the Chosun Ilbo newspaper that the Supreme Leader fled Pyongyang for Wonsan, a beach resort town.

‘Intelligence analysis suggests that Kim Jong-un has been away from Pyongyang for a considerable time,’ the source told Chosun Ilbo. ‘This appears to be connected with the coronavirus outbreak.’

This comes after it was revealed that roughly 180 soldiers have died after contracting COVID-19 in the secretive state.

A source in the North’s military leaked the death-toll to South Korea’s Daily NK newspaper and said that most occurred close to the border with China. The insider also claimed that a further 3,700 soldiers were under quarantine.

North Korea have repeatedly denied they have any case of COVID-19 within its borders.