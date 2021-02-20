Saturday February 20, 2021

Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West, according to reports in the US media.

The couple have been married for almost seven years and have four children together.

The news was broken by celebrity news website TMZ after months of rumours of marital difficulties.

Reports in US media suggest the reality star, 40, has requested joint legal and physical custody of their children. Neither has publicly commented.

They got married in Italy in May 2014 and a photograph of them kissing on their wedding day became, at the time, Instagram’s most liked post ever. By this point she and her sisters had turned social media into an art form, with their online followings propelling their business success and fame ever further.

Kardashian gave birth to the couple’s first son, Saint West, the following year. They went on to have two other children, Chicago and Psalm, through a surrogate after the reality star suffered from health complications during her previous pregnancies.

The couple have rarely been away from tabloid headlines since, most notably when Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016.